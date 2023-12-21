Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Expert advice for grandparents looking to help their loved ones financially

Grandchildren receive an average inheritance of $1,458
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — According to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines, Americans can gift up to $18,000 per year, per recipient, tax free in 2024.

This “annual exclusion” from the gift tax is often used by family members, such as grandparents, to support or supplement their loved ones.

Aashish Matani, managing director at Merrill, said grandparents should make sure they have their affairs in order first.

“We think of it kind of like when you get in an airplane, put your own oxygen mask on first before you put the oxygen mask on younger ones,” Matani said. “So, right, make sure you’re in good shape first.”

Next Matani said senior gift givers should determine their income needs. How much money will they need for retirement? What is the long-term plan once they no longer bring in an income?

She urged grandparents to get all their documents, such as a will and beneficiaries, updated.

“Are there insurance vehicles in place? Are you considering a continuing care retirement community, right? Come up with a conservative, which means high estimate, of what you think it’s going to take to take care of your capital lifetime needs,” Matani explained. “And we like to assume a full life. We joked that when you get into your eighties, we’re going to plan into your nineties, right?”

Any leftover money could go towards a grandchild’s education, Matani said. A 529 fund could be a good option.

After gifting and education funds, grandparents should look for ways to minimize the tax liability on their future estate. Matani said a financial or wealth advisor would be a good step to ensure their legacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

Here @ Home Looks at Leftover Food Safety
Here @ Home Looks at Leftover Food Safety
Here's How to Clean Stuffed Animals
Here's How to Clean Stuffed Animals
Eric Hart, missing from Nelson County
Nelson County man reported missing
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
At least 15 people die in a mass shooting at a Prague university
Ring in the New Year With Garth Newel Music
Ring in the New Year With Garth Newel Music