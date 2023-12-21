Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Galax remains ID’d as missing little boy

Logan Bowman.
Logan Bowman.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Remains found in Galax in 2022 have been identified as those of a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Grayson County in 2003.

Logan Bowman was reported missing in January 2003. Logan’s biological mother, Cynthia Davis, and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were charged in 2003 by Grayson County in connection with the disappearance of Logan, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which says new charges are anticipated, with the boy’s remains having been found.

The body was found September 6, 2022, when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax, where remains were found in a wooded area. The investigation indicated the remains had been there for “an extended period of time,” according to investigators.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office used Othram Inc., “a private company based in Texas that specializes in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Forensic Genetic Genealogy,” according to investigators. The company developed a full DNA profile, which allowed the use of Forensic Genetic Genealogy, and two direct DNA comparisons of family members to identify the remains as being Logan Nathaniel Bowman.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following company, agencies and departments for their assistance in this case.

Othram Inc.., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office-Virginia, Virginia State Police, Galax Police Department, Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NEMEC), Team Adam, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System - NamUs, United States Secret Service, Virginia Probation and Parole and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

First Alert: Rain Chances Return for Some on Christmas
KTL Restorations auto restoration firm
Auto restoration firm plans Pittsylvania County expansion with new jobs
Kemonte Cooper took the stand on Thursday
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect testifies in court
Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.
Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2 million