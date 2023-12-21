Birthdays
Garth Newel Music Center welcomes guests for New Year celebration

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Garth Newel Music Center has been entertaining audiences for decades and it is welcoming guests back to kick off the New Year.

Jeannette Fang is the co-artistic director and the pianist for the center. She joined Here @ Home and explained how the experiences at the center create a stronger community.

The center recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and is gearing up for a busy season ahead.

There are still tickets available to see the Garth Newel Center’s Piano Quartet play with special guests for the New Year’s Eve Viennese Ball event and New Year’s Day Celebration.

You can find tickets online or by calling 540-839-5018 to get more information.

