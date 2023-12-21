Birthdays
Hometown Eats showcases ‘Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies’ recipe

By Logan Sherrill
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special edition of Hometown Eats! With Christmas just a few days away, we’re checking out a recipe that will be the hit of any Christmas & Holiday party! My wife, Taylor is back to walk us through a favorite in the Sherrill house, ‘Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies’

Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

Dry ingredients:

· 2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (I used Ghirardelli)

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

Wet ingredients:

· 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

· 1 cup packed brown sugar

· ½ cup granulated sugar

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

· 1 large egg

· 1 egg yolk

Mix ins:

· ¾ cup dark chocolate chips

For the coating:

· 1 ½ cups dark chocolate chips

· 1/2 cup white chocolate chips + 1 teaspoon oil of choice

· ½ cup crushed candy canes

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Also stir in espresso powder (or instant coffee) if you want to make these peppermint mocha cookies.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Add in vanilla extract, peppermint extract, egg and egg yolk; beat again until well combined smooth and creamy; about 30 seconds longer.

5. Add in dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined and the dough forms. Fold in ¾ cup chocolate chips.

6. Use a cookie scoop to grab about 2 tablespoonful of dough, then roll dough balls and place on cookie sheet, leaving at least 2 inches apart from one another. Flatten with the palm of your hand.

7. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges begins to set and crackle. Remove and allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling. Repeat with remaining dough.

8. Once cookies have completely cooled, they are ready for dipping! Place chocolate chips in a small pot and place over low heat, stirring until chocolate is melted and smooth. You can also melt the chocolate in the microwave by placing the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high in 30 second intervals, stirring in between, until chocolate is melted. Once ready, dip cookies halfway in chocolate then place them back on cooling rack or onto wax paper or parchment paper to avoid a mess. Sprinkle chocolate with crushed peppermint candies.

9. Next melt the white chocolate and coconut oil the same way you did the chocolate in the previous step. Use a small spoon to drizzle the white chocolate all over the cookies diagonally. It doesn’t have to be perfect and should be festive and fun!

10. Place cookies back on cooling rack or wax paper and allow the chocolate to harden completely. Makes 22-24 cookies.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

