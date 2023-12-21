LEAP Kitchen serves Pumpkin Creme Brulee
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home is ending its series of recipes in the LEAP Kitchen with a showstopper, a pumpkin creme brulee.
Chef Jeff Bland explains there is no reason to be intimidated by this delicious dessert and you don’t even need a blow torch to make the magic happen.
Pumpkin Creme Brulee - Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 16 Ounces fresh roasted pumpkin puree or one 15-ounce can (425g) pumpkin puree
- 3 large eggs
- 1 and 1/4 cups (250g) Dark brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon (8g) cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice (or more if you wish)
- 1 Teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 cup (240ml) Vegan heavy cream
- Raw Sugar for making the sugar crust
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl using a wire whisk, add the pumpkin puree and eggs and mix together.
- Mix in the brown sugar until well incorporated and smooth.
- Sift together and stir in all of the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Add in the vanilla extract and cream and finish mixing.
- Place ramekins or a casserole dish onto a sturdy baking pan. Pour custard into ramekins and a casserole dish.
- Place into the oven preheated to 325 degrees.
- Carefully pour hot water into the baking pan. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes. When custard is set the center may jiggle a bit but it will not be liquid.
- Carefully move the pan from the oven to a counter. Carefully remove the vessel from the water bath.
- Let cool completely in refrigeration.
- Just before serving, spoon on a thin layer of raw sugar onto the custard. Place under a hot broiler until a caramel crust has formed.
- Remove and serve with a nice cup of coffee.
Notes:
- This can be used as a pie filling. Recipe should fill one 9″ deep dish pie crust.
- Vegan cream can be replaced with regular heavy whipping cream if you wish.
- Sub sweet potato or other squash puree for the pumpkin.
- Add a little orange zest for a nice citrus flavor.
