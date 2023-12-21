LEAP Kitchen serves Pumpkin Creme Brulee

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home is ending its series of recipes in the LEAP Kitchen with a showstopper, a pumpkin creme brulee.

Chef Jeff Bland explains there is no reason to be intimidated by this delicious dessert and you don’t even need a blow torch to make the magic happen.

Pumpkin Creme Brulee - Serves 8

Ingredients:

16 Ounces fresh roasted pumpkin puree or one 15-ounce can (425g) pumpkin puree

3 large eggs

1 and 1/4 cups (250g) Dark brown sugar

1 Tablespoon (8g) cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice (or more if you wish)

1 Teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 cup (240ml) Vegan heavy cream

Raw Sugar for making the sugar crust

Directions:

In a mixing bowl using a wire whisk, add the pumpkin puree and eggs and mix together.

Mix in the brown sugar until well incorporated and smooth.

Sift together and stir in all of the dry ingredients and mix well.

Add in the vanilla extract and cream and finish mixing.

Place ramekins or a casserole dish onto a sturdy baking pan. Pour custard into ramekins and a casserole dish.

Place into the oven preheated to 325 degrees.

Carefully pour hot water into the baking pan. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes. When custard is set the center may jiggle a bit but it will not be liquid.

Carefully move the pan from the oven to a counter. Carefully remove the vessel from the water bath.

Let cool completely in refrigeration.

Just before serving, spoon on a thin layer of raw sugar onto the custard. Place under a hot broiler until a caramel crust has formed.

Remove and serve with a nice cup of coffee.

Notes:

This can be used as a pie filling. Recipe should fill one 9″ deep dish pie crust.

Vegan cream can be replaced with regular heavy whipping cream if you wish.

Sub sweet potato or other squash puree for the pumpkin.

Add a little orange zest for a nice citrus flavor.

