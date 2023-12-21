Birthdays
Man killed in Danville crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash.

At 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Goodyear Boulevard. A car driven by Michael Anthony Carter, 52, had been hit by another driver and forced off the road. Carter was killed in the crash.

The driver of the other car is being treated.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

