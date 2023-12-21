Mayor Sherman P. Lea sits down with WDBJ7 to reflect on career after announcing he will not seek re-election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”I just thought this would be a good time to do it and I still have a year left so it’s not like I’m walking away today,” Lea told WDBJ7 after announcing he will not seek re-election in 2024. Mayor Lea has almost 25 years of public service under his belt, five years on the school board and now concluding his 19th year on council.

Roanoke has seen record high gun-related homicides over the past few years, but despite that, Lea has faith in recent hires such as Police Chief Scott Booth. “I think we’re in a good situation, not perfect, but I think we’re doing relatively well, and so I think it was time to step aside and allow new leadership to come in and present other ideas and perspectives.”

He says he’s most proud of the connections he’s made over the years, including colleagues. “But I’m most proud of the people I’ve met, the people I’ve worked with and when you work with people and you face challenges and you come through it together, I’m proud of that,” explained Lea.

Mayor Lea says he’s thankful for the Star City for giving him opportunity after opportunity to serve as a leader. “I ran 5 times to be elected and I’m thankful for the citizens for their support that they’ve given me.” He says some of the joys he’s had the opportunity to initiate with other city departments were his youth basketball camp, increased tourism with Amtrak, the domestic violence task force, and much more.

“There’s been some tremendous things that I think about and probably others in nearly a 20-year span that’s been good for our community, and that’s what it was all about, to help make this community a good place to live, work and play.” Overall, he says he wants people to remember him as a person who took tough stands for the community and a transparent leader.

“You have some bumps in the road, but overall I want to be remembered as a guy who worked, a person you can trust, a person who cared about individuals, and try to make it better during the time I served.”

Mayor Lea says even after his last year is over, he will still be finding ways to make a difference in the community.

