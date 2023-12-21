Navigate addiction and recovery during the holidays

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are often an exciting time spent with family and friends, but for those battling addiction or on the road to recovery, the celebrations can be challenging.

Tom Fraticelli, Director of Outreach for Brightview Health treatment facility, says nearly half of all adults know someone who is suffering with a substance use disorder.

For those battling addiction, he says the holidays can have many temptations and even lead to relapse.

“You might go to a Christmas party or a New Year’s Eve where the champagne is flowing, and those individuals, whether they should or shouldn’t, they may indulge in what they think will be a one-time thing, and it may not necessarily be the case,” said Fraticelli.

Fraticelli recommends having a substitution for alcoholic drinks when hosting a holiday party and being aware of those who may be struggling.

“Have sparkling cider, have some other non-alcoholic things that are available for those individuals. Then, just be sensitive to what’s going on. Make sure that you understand the guests that are coming in, so that you can be welcoming and make sure that folks feel comfortable in your environment,” added Fraticelli.

“A lot of people believe in tough love, but it is important to be there for someone that you care for that is suffering from addiction, not in a way that enables them but to know that you care,” said Jarrett White, Brightview patient.

Jarrett White has been sober for over a year. He hopes to be able to spend the holidays with his family this year.

“I’m still not exactly where I want to be with some of those family relationships, but I’m hoping to improve those continuing to reach out, and continuing to stay sober.”

Those who are struggling with addiction can call 833-510-HELP to make an appointment for same day treatment.

