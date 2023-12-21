Birthdays
Nelson County man reported missing

Eric Hart, missing from Nelson County
Eric Hart, missing from Nelson County(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man reported missing.

Eric Allan Hart, 53 of Lovingston, was last reported seen on the evening of December 10, leaving his Front Street home in a cab. He was wearing a black or blue down coat, blue jeans, dark stocking hat and dark tennis shoes with a white stripe. Investigators say he may have contacts in Danville or Farmville.

Hart is white, 5′9″ and 174 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has medical issues that require attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 434-263-7050.

