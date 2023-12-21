Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2 million

Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.
Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.(KY3)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, someone in Louisa is a millionaire!

Virginia Lottery says a Powerball ticket bought at the Louisa Mini Mart is now worth $2 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 20 drawing were 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16.

“This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number. Normally that would win $1 million. However, whoever bought this ticket spent an extra $1 for Power Play when they bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million,” Virginia Lottery said.

Virginia Lottery says whoever bought the ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton
Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home; damages estimated at $250k
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

(Source: Gray Media)
VHHA launches ‘Control Your Care’ campaign to educate Virginians about health care law reforms
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 21, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 21, 2023
New "Control Your Care" Public Awareness Campaign
New "Control Your Care" Public Awareness Campaign
Mayor Sherman Lea Not Seeking Re-Election
Mayor Sherman Lea Not Seeking Re-Election