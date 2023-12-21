Queen of Cleaning: Tips to dust stuffed animals
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Clean knows dust can pile up in all corners of a home, but you mind not realize how it is building up on the stuffed animals that are loved by the little ones in your life.
To tackle that dust she has the following tips:
What You Need:
- Regular size garbage bag
- Salt
- Brush
- Measuring utensil
- *Baking soda
- *Dryer
How To:
- Place stuffed animal into the plastic bag
- Add 1/2 cup: Salt
- Pull bag up tight
- Shake Well a few times
- Open bag, use a brush to remove the dirt and salt off the stuffed animal (We suggest you do this outside)
- *If ODOR is an issue, do the same, using baking soda.
- *Bonus tip: Place any stuffed animal into the dryer on “Air-dry” (NO Heat) for 10 minutes.
Linda Says: Great Money saver! For more information: Queen of Clean Website
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.