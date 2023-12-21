Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Queen of Cleaning: Tips to dust stuffed animals

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Clean knows dust can pile up in all corners of a home, but you mind not realize how it is building up on the stuffed animals that are loved by the little ones in your life.

To tackle that dust she has the following tips:

What You Need:

  • Regular size garbage bag
  • Salt
  • Brush
  • Measuring utensil
  • *Baking soda
  • *Dryer

How To:

  • Place stuffed animal into the plastic bag
  • Add 1/2 cup: Salt
  • Pull bag up tight
  • Shake Well a few times
  • Open bag, use a brush to remove the dirt and salt off the stuffed animal (We suggest you do this outside)
  • *If ODOR is an issue, do the same, using baking soda.
  • *Bonus tip: Place any stuffed animal into the dryer on “Air-dry” (NO Heat) for 10 minutes.

Linda Says: Great Money saver! For more information: Queen of Clean Website

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Supermarket Shooting Trial Continues
Supermarket Shooting Trial Continues
Galax Remains ID'd as Missing Boy
Galax Remains ID'd as Missing Boy