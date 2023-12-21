Queen of Cleaning: Tips to dust stuffed animals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Clean knows dust can pile up in all corners of a home, but you mind not realize how it is building up on the stuffed animals that are loved by the little ones in your life.

To tackle that dust she has the following tips:

What You Need:

Regular size garbage bag

Salt

Brush

Measuring utensil

*Baking soda

*Dryer

How To:

Place stuffed animal into the plastic bag

Add 1/2 cup: Salt

Pull bag up tight

Shake Well a few times

Open bag, use a brush to remove the dirt and salt off the stuffed animal (We suggest you do this outside)

*If ODOR is an issue, do the same, using baking soda.

*Bonus tip: Place any stuffed animal into the dryer on “Air-dry” (NO Heat) for 10 minutes.

Linda Says: Great Money saver! For more information: Queen of Clean Website

