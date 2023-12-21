Roanoke community gathers for Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the temperatures grow colder, the Roanoke community gathered at a local church today to remember those who lost their lives while homeless.

Greene Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a service to remember those who lost their lives due to their homeless conditions in 2023.

As Fall turns into Winter on Dec. 21, Members of the Roanoke community gather in silence remembering the homeless individuals lost in 2023.

“I was the lucky one.” said homeless veteran’s employee coordinator for VA Medical Center Paul Powell.

As he read the 25 names and the candles burned bright, Powell thought back to 20 years ago, when he struggled with being homeless himself in the city he could now call home.

“I believe that I was blessed to have the people in my life that made the difference.” expressed Powell. “I know that there are so many wonderful people here in this community that actually care and do everything that they can to help some people take that help and run with it. And others pass away.”

An old pal of his from 20 years ago was present. But Powell paused for a moment when he uttered the name of another friend he once knew.

“We both were in the rescue mission recovery program 20 years ago,” mentioned Powell. “So it was a little bit tough to know that you know, there we all three were here to have a stand and obviously gone.”

Powell described him as a character and full of life.

“They had similar struggles to me and to see someone continue to struggle, knowing that there is no way to stop this, some of us are more fortunate than others,” said Powell.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb shared a Christmas winter parable about how what you do and how you can touch someone’s life, in the smallest of ways.

“Please never forget that all of us are angels and all of the people we care for our angels and all of the people that we will honor and remember for their extraordinary lives today. Our Angels,” spoke Cobb.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing homelessness, click here for a list of resources in the area.

Other organizations include but are not limited to The Rescue Mission Ministries, Total Action for Progress, United Way of Roanoke Valley, RAM House - Roanoke Area Ministries, The Least of These Ministry (TLOT), Samaritan Inn, and more.

