Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect testifies in court

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Roanoke grocery store shooting that left two people hurt testified in court Thursday. 29-year-old Kemonte Cooper took the stand in his criminal trial for aggravated malicious wounding.

The shooting happened at the Food Lion on Peters Creek in Northwest Roanoke in February. Deonsay Foster sustained serious injuries and Shayquan Jones had non-life-threatening injuries. It was revealed in court Wednesday all three individuals knew each other, and Cooper and Jones have a child together.

While testifying in court Thursday, Cooper talked about the events that led to the argument at Food Lion. Cooper went to the grocery store to get a snack for his child, when he saw Jones in the checkout aisle. He stated he tried to initiate a conversation with Jones regarding their child, when Foster returned to the casher stand.

Video surveillance shows Foster and Cooper began arguing, and Foster punched Cooper. Foster sent Cooper back into a nearby gift rack stand. Cooper stated in court that he feared for his life.

During that altercation, Cooper pulled a gun and fired eight times, leaving Foster with serious injuries. Jones was also shot in the shoulder during the fight, and her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Cooper is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony first offense, shooting inside an occupied building, and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a firearm. An additional felony charge of shooting into a public place was dismissed during an arraignment Tuesday.

The defense argued the shooting was in self defense, as video evidence shows Foster hitting Cooper first. Attorney Tony Anderson made a motion to strike the ‘malicious’ aspect of Cooper’s charges, as he argued there was no malice. The judge denied the motion.

The Commonwealth and the Defense are expected to present their closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

