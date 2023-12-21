Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm

Seasonable and partly sunny Thursday

Staying dry rest of the workweek

White Christmas not likely; rain pushes in late Christmas Day

THIS MORNING

Expect another cold start on Thursday with lows falling into the 20s to near 30º under a mostly clear sky. Frost is likely this morning, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to let the windshield defrost.

First Alert Frost Factor (WDBJ7 Weather)

THURSDAY

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm slightly above average -- in the low to mid 50s for most hometowns.

Thursday's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

TONIGHT

Expect lows in the 20s and 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

The remainder of the week offers mostly cloudy conditions along with slowly climbing temperatures with afternoon highs in the low 50s most days. We’ll still wake to chilly mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s.

More clouds will slide in Thursday through the weekend, but rain chances are low. We’ve included a slight, spotty shower chance for Saturday & Sunday with a disturbance nearby. Any travel delays will mainly be confined to the Midwest and Gulf Coast in the days leading into Christmas. Here at home, we remain quiet and mostly dry through Sunday.

A strong storm will develop across the Gulf and track into the Midwest and south during the days leading up to Christmas. (WDBJ)

CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY

Santa should have no weather worries making a stop over our hometowns on Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. Christmas Day features cloudy skies and dry conditions during the daytime. As we head into the nighttime hours, our southern counties will see rain showers inching in.

What’s certain is this will not be a White Christmas thanks to warmer temperatures. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Rain enters the region late Christmas Day. (WDBJ)

FIRST ALERT: POST-CHRISTMAS RAIN CHANCES

We’re watching the South for another possible storm developing around Christmas and tracking toward the region in the days that follow.

We’re still fine-tuning the details; however, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking quite wet with rain pushing into the region. Rainfall totals have the potential to top 1″ once again. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July! We could see some of this rain switch to mountain snow on Wednesday, but we will continue to fine tune details as new model data comes in.

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week as a soaking storm brings .50 to 1" of rain. (WDBJ)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

