VHHA launches ‘Control Your Care’ campaign to educate Virginians about health care law reforms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) developed a new online education tool, after research showed Virginia voters want more awareness about existing healthcare laws.

In recent years, the Virginia General Assembly and the U.S. Congress have passed several patient focused health care reforms. But polling and focus group research shows Virginians are largely unaware of laws protecting patients from surprise medical bills, providing access to good faith estimates prior to scheduled hospital procedures, and promoting health care financial transparency.

“We asked people, who do you think should be responsible for communicating this information? Should it be the government, should it be insurance companies, should it be healthcare providers and in fact what people said is, they thought it should probably be healthcare companies. But no one was doing it. So, in the absence of anyone else doing it we decided to invest our resources and to do the thing we’ve been doing consistently. Which is trying to help the public better access the healthcare system when they need it and better understand the healthcare system,” said VHHA President of Communications, Julian Walker.

VHHA launched the “Control Your Care” public awareness campaign to ensure patients and families know their rights to help them make informed medical decisions.

“We think that the benefit of this is a more informed public, is a more informed consumer and patient base. Information and knowledge are power. So, we’re trying to empower people as they make decisions,” said Walker.

The Control Your Care website contains information that Walker said is easy to understand. Users will have access to consumer-focused health care reforms, links to state and federal laws and descriptions of what the laws do, and other tools to serve the public.

“With the surprise billing it takes you directly to the state corporation commission website. You can link there and read all about the process. With the insurance and healthcare price transparency it links you either to the center to Medicare or Medicaid services on the insurance regulations. On the healthcare price transparency, it takes you to our website at VHHA.com where we have developed a tool where you can use a dropdown menu, select any hospital you want, and you can look at their financial assistance policies and you can look at their pricing information. All of it is very easy, very simple,” said Walker.

Walker said as consumer and patient specific reforms are passed the “Control your Care” website will be updated to ensure Virginians are aware of their health care rights.

