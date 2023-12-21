Virginia Tech expert offers food safety holiday tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are full of delicious food, and while families hope to enjoy the leftovers long after the first feast, it is important to keep safety in mind.

To help us avoid any unwanted symptoms, Virginia Tech’s Food Producer Technical Assistance Network Director Melissa Wright joined Here @ Home.

She explained that staying healthy starts with good hand-washing and cooking food to its proper temperature.

Wright also offered tips for the leftovers and how to handle any food sensitivities this season.

Food safety questions can be asked at any time by emailing foodbiz@vt.edu.

