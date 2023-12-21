Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia Tech expert offers food safety holiday tips

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are full of delicious food, and while families hope to enjoy the leftovers long after the first feast, it is important to keep safety in mind.

To help us avoid any unwanted symptoms, Virginia Tech’s Food Producer Technical Assistance Network Director Melissa Wright joined Here @ Home.

She explained that staying healthy starts with good hand-washing and cooking food to its proper temperature.

Wright also offered tips for the leftovers and how to handle any food sensitivities this season.

Food safety questions can be asked at any time by emailing foodbiz@vt.edu.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Supermarket Shooting Trial Continues
Supermarket Shooting Trial Continues
Galax Remains ID'd as Missing Boy
Galax Remains ID'd as Missing Boy