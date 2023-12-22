Birthdays
AR Style Rifles and drugs seized in Amherst Co. drug bust

Troy Ayers
Troy Ayers(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County man has been arrested after a Thursday drug bust executed by the Virginia State Police, Central Virginia Gang Task Force, and the Amherst County Sherriff’s Office.

Police say Troy Ayers has been charged with possession and intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, possession with intent to distribute less than five pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant Thursday and seized: AR Style Rifles, a shotgun, a colt revolver, pistols, over $2,600, 13.65 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of cocaine, and 4.5 pounds of marijuana.

Ayers was arrested before the search warrant on several driving with a suspended license charges.

