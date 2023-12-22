Driver charged in fatal one-car crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Manassas woman was killed in a crash in Carroll County on December 16, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:32 p.m. on I-77S.

67-year-old Thomas Southard, of Manassas, was driving an Acura MDX on I-77 when he drove off the left side of the interstate, hit an embankment at the three-mile marker, and flipped the vehicle.

A passenger, identified as 69-year-old Pamela Stewart, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the hospital. Southard suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Southard was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Police say Stewart wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

