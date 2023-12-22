Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Driver charged in fatal one-car crash in Carroll County

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Manassas woman was killed in a crash in Carroll County on December 16, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:32 p.m. on I-77S.

67-year-old Thomas Southard, of Manassas, was driving an Acura MDX on I-77 when he drove off the left side of the interstate, hit an embankment at the three-mile marker, and flipped the vehicle.

A passenger, identified as 69-year-old Pamela Stewart, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the hospital. Southard suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Southard was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Police say Stewart wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
Kemonte Cooper took the stand on Thursday
Supermarket shooting suspect found guilty in two-day trial
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
First Alert: Soaking rain won’t disrupt Santa, but could disrupt travel plans on and after Christmas
Generic police lights
Man killed in Danville crash
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man killed in Danville crash
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
Police determine bus driver not at fault for hitting student with bus
Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash