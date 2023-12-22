Birthdays
Eco-friendly reminders for Christmas

(Juliana Alford)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The hustle and bustle of the holidays can come with a lot of stuff, but a Virginia Tech expert is reminding families that the abundance can come with an environmental cost.

Dr. Jennifer Russell is an Assistant Professor of Sustainable Systems & Circular Economy at Virginia Tech. She joined Here @ Home to emphasize the importance of quality versus quantity.

Russell explained that it can be difficult because the season makes people feel they need a lot of things to show their love, but that is not always the case.

Listen to the interview to find sustainable changes you can make for the holidays.

