FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain expected to impact holiday travel plans

No weather worries locally through the weekend

Soaking rain arrives through Christmas Day

Wet and mild through the holiday period

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for travel weather updates and alerts]

THIS MORNING

After a couple round of frost this week, frost is unlikely as you head out Friday morning. Expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Frost is unlikely this morning. (WDBJ7 Weather)

FRIDAY

Friday will feature mid to high level clouds and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

The remainder of the week offers mostly cloudy conditions along with slowly climbing temperatures with afternoon highs in the low 50s most days. We’ll still wake to chilly mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s.

We’ve included a slight, spotty shower chance for Saturday & Sunday with a disturbance nearby. Any travel delays will mainly be confined to the Midwest and Gulf Coast in the days leading into Christmas. Here at home, we remain quiet and mostly dry through Sunday.

A strong storm will develop across the Gulf and track into the Midwest and south during the days leading up to Christmas. (WDBJ)

CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY

Santa should have no weather worries making a stop over our hometowns on Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. Christmas Day features cloudy skies and dry conditions during the daytime. As we head into the nighttime hours, our southern counties will see rain showers inching in.

Christmas Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

RAIN TIMING:

We still have a few days out, but this is what the models are thinking on the timing of rain for Christmas. Models are showing rain entering our hometowns somewhat earlier than previously thought.

Southwestern Counties: Rain looks to start pushing in near 2/3p.m.

Rain becomes widespread overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning as it travels towards the northeast.

What’s certain is this will not be a White Christmas thanks to warmer temperatures. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT: CHRISTMAS WEEK RAIN CHANCES

We’re watching the South for another possible storm developing around Christmas and tracking toward the region in the days that follow.

We’re still fine-tuning the details; however, Tuesday is looking quite wet with rain pushing into the region. Rainfall totals have the potential to top 1-2″ once again. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July! We could still see some rain for Wednesday and Thursday, but we will continue to fine tune details as new model data comes in.

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week as a soaking storm brings .50 to 1" of rain. (WDBJ)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.