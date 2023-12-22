Hope @ Home: Managing the winter blues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The joy of the holidays does not look the same for everyone and this time of year can be especially difficult.

That’s why the New River Valley Community Services is offering tips to maintain your mental well-being this time of year.

Outreach and Community Wellness Coordinator Mike Wade joined Here @ Home to offer strategies for people feeling the winter blues.

Wade explained that feeling is often Seasonal Affective Disorder which is a type of depression that happens when there are changes in the season.

If those feelings persist, people can always call the suicide and crisis hotline at 988 but for those who need a little boost, keeping up with a routine and doing things that bring you joy can make a difference, Wade said.

Additionally, NRVCS recently launched its Hope Hub which is a mobile app you can download to find resources in your area.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.