Navigating the changing family dynamics for the holidays

Holidays with family
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A trip home for the holidays looks different as children grow up and navigating those changes can be difficult for parents and kids alike.

Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor Holly Humphreys joined Here @ Home to help families find success this season.

Humphreys offers advices for parents and children and explains the best way to prepare for the visits home.

