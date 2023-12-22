Omni Homestead Resort 2023-24 snow sports season begins Saturday

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Winter sports lovers near and far will soon be able to enjoy mountain top views and activities in Northern Virginia. The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs begins its 2023-2024 snow sports season Saturday, December 23.

The team there said its been hard at work making snow so that everyone can enjoy fun on the slopes.

The top will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing. All snow sports are open to the public and rentals are available.

The resort said they will have limited availability for private lessons this weekend and no group lessons, including Little Penguins, will be available.

For the perfect après ski experience, folks can visit the historic Warm Springs Pools. A 50-minute soak in the naturally warm, mineral rich springs is $30 per person. The bathhouses are open Tuesday – Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Reservations are required and some restrictions apply. For reservations, call 540-839-3337 or email warmspringspools@omnihotels.com.

The snow sport rental area will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Lifts will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tubing is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The snow sports area will be open Thursday – Sundays this season.

