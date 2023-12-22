Owners of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension given more time to build

(WDBJ) - We’re following new developments in the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission has approved a request by the owners of the proposed 75-mile Southgate extension to have more time to build.

According to the previous certificate, the project was supposed to be built and in service six months ago. But legal challenges and permitting problems in Virginia and North Carolina stalled construction.

The F-E-R-C says the owners now have another two and a half years to complete the project.

The estimated cost of the pipeline is now $7.2 billion, nearly double its first projection of $3.7 billion.

