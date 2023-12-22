Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Owners of Mountain Valley Pipeline extension given more time to build

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - We’re following new developments in the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission has approved a request by the owners of the proposed 75-mile Southgate extension to have more time to build.

According to the previous certificate, the project was supposed to be built and in service six months ago. But legal challenges and permitting problems in Virginia and North Carolina stalled construction.

The F-E-R-C says the owners now have another two and a half years to complete the project.

The estimated cost of the pipeline is now $7.2 billion, nearly double its first projection of $3.7 billion.

Click here for other stories about the pipeline.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Latest News

Jerry Saunders, missing from Roanoke
Search continues for man missing since June
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Man Found Guilty in Supermarket Shooting Trial
Man Found Guilty in Supermarket Shooting Trial
Memorial Held for Those Who Lost Lives While Homeless
Memorial Held for Those Who Lost Lives While Homeless