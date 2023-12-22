Birthdays
Roanoke City historic church set to turn into affordable apartments for senior citizens

Roanoke City Council approved rezoning the building
Roanoke City Council approved rezoning the building(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic church in Southwest Roanoke is transforming into affordable housing for the city’s older residents.

Roanoke City Council approved rezoning Trinity United Methodist Church to be an apartment complex for senior citizens on fixed income. Restoration Housing will be renovating the annex into 15 apartments, but leaving the worship hall in tact.

The executive director of Restoration Housing explained the building dates back to the early 1900′s.

”It’s been a really important part of old Southwest Roanoke history,” Isabel Thornton said. “To honor its legacy, we are not changing anything about the exterior, you’ll walk by and see this beautiful historic church.”

Trinity United’s congregation merged with Greene United Methodist Church in downtown Roanoke.

