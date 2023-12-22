Roanoke city schools and Del. Sam Rasoul are asking VA General Assembly to fund new violence prevention initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city public schools and Delegate Sam Rasoul are hoping the General Assembly will fund 500,000 dollars in total for their community builders initiative. With this, they plan to reduce violence among the youth while building community.

”What we found is with all of the gun violence prevention programs that we are doing, there’s hardly anything in the Commonwealth that’s actually with the schools, hand in hand,” Del. Sam Rasoul told WDBJ7. He says this new project will engage rising eighth graders to be constructive in the summer and throughout the school year.

To start there will be 100 eighth graders in the program. The invitations will be targeted to certain students. Others students will be able to opt into the program if they wish. “It’s not just the 100 eighth graders, it’s specifically engaging eighth graders who may be engaging in the activities that are not as constructive or some of them may self-select. We are hoping that we get to find a cohort of youth that we can push in the right direction.”

The plan is to have activities for each day throughout the summer over 5 weeks, such as “Motivation Mondays”, “College Tour Tuesdays”, “Workforce Development Wednesdays”, and so on. Then, have those same students meet periodically throughout the school year. “This is specifically for our rising eighth graders, because we also know that that’s a pivotal point, a decision point for many of our students, and we want to make sure that we’re showing them the right pathway forward,” explained superintendent Dr. Verletta White. She says the plan is to have the students learn from testimonial standpoints as well. “What we want to do is to really get right into the heart of those activities to say, well, this is not the path, you don’t have to go that way. So we want to bring in speakers, for instance, who may have lived through certain types of traumas, to let our students know, and to show them that there are other ways there are other avenues.”

According to White, students along with their parents or guardians will soon be able to utilize their new community engagement and education involvement center right inside the administration building. “This is a place a hub, where they can come for additional counseling support and trauma care, that they will be able to utilize this, and right here in Northwest Roanoke as well. So this initiative, if passed by the General Assembly, we believe will help us to help our students to kind of bridge that gap, especially when they’re at those critical decision point points in their lives.”

Rasoul says the hope is to have Petersburg jump on board next and let this initiative be a model to jump start prevention activity ideas in other areas as well.

