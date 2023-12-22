Search continues for man missing since June

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police and the AWARE Foundation continue to look for a man missing since June.

The family of 54-year-old Jerry Saunders last had contact with him June 1, 2023 in the Harrison Avenue NW area, according to AWARE. Police said at the time they did not believe Saunders was in danger. The AWARE Foundation said he has a serious medical condition and was without medication.

Saunders is Black and was described as being bald with brown eyes, 5′9″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RPD detectives at (540) 853-5617.

