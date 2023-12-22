Birthdays
Suspect arrested after shooting at Chippenham Hospital

A lockdown at the hospital was lifted just before 7 a.m.
A Henrico man is in custody after a shooting at Chippenham Hospital early Friday morning.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Chippenham Hospital injured two people, including a Chesterfield Police officer on Friday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Richmond Police officers, already at the hospital responded to a report of shots fired in the Tucker’s Pavilion section of the hospital.

During a press conference Friday morning, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said the suspect is a 27-year-old man from Glen Allen.

The suspect checked himself into the emergency department for a mental health evaluation.

“Detectives have determined the suspect, during an intake procedure, brandished a firearm and fired several shots, injuring an individual in a hallway and a Chesterfield Police officer who was also in the hospital area for an unrelated duty. The officer fired his service weapon to stop the threat,” Richmond Police said.

Police say both victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A lockdown at the hospital was lifted just before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

