Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
Kemonte Cooper took the stand on Thursday
Supermarket shooting suspect found guilty in two-day trial
Generic police lights
Man killed in Danville crash
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
First Alert: Soaking rain won’t disrupt Santa, but could disrupt travel plans on and after Christmas
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Holiday Travels
AAA predicts Holiday Travel expectations
Rain returns Christmas Day and lasts into late Tuesday night.
Friday, December 22 - Weekend Outlook
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
Caesars Year Ender
Caesars Year Ender
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case