AAA predicts Holiday Travel expectations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to AAA, nearly 3.2 million Virginians will be traveling over the end-of-year holiday travel period. The number of overall travelers is up more than 2% from last year, but about 3% shy of 2019. This is the second busiest Virginia year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking the holiday volumes.

Gas prices are at their lowest level in more than a year and are nearing prices Virginia drivers haven’t seen since August 2021. AAA is projecting that nearly 180,000 Virginia residents will take to the skies, an increase of 4.5% from last year and 2% over 2019′s travel volume.

”If you can leave early in the day like before 10 a.m. You’re usually in a better place to avoid some of that congestion. Although it’s not a guarantee there can be so much traffic out there you might find congestion,” suggested AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, Morgan Dean, “A second option tomorrow would be to leave later in the evening or into the nighttime after that bubble of traffic in the late afternoon has cleared”

