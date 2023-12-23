Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

AAA predicts Holiday Travel expectations

Holiday Travels
Holiday Travels(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to AAA, nearly 3.2 million Virginians will be traveling over the end-of-year holiday travel period. The number of overall travelers is up more than 2% from last year, but about 3% shy of 2019. This is the second busiest Virginia year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking the holiday volumes.

Gas prices are at their lowest level in more than a year and are nearing prices Virginia drivers haven’t seen since August 2021. AAA is projecting that nearly 180,000 Virginia residents will take to the skies, an increase of 4.5% from last year and 2% over 2019′s travel volume.

”If you can leave early in the day like before 10 a.m. You’re usually in a better place to avoid some of that congestion. Although it’s not a guarantee there can be so much traffic out there you might find congestion,” suggested AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, Morgan Dean, “A second option tomorrow would be to leave later in the evening or into the nighttime after that bubble of traffic in the late afternoon has cleared”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
Kemonte Cooper took the stand on Thursday
Supermarket shooting suspect found guilty in two-day trial
Generic police lights
Man killed in Danville crash
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
First Alert: Soaking rain won’t disrupt Santa, but could disrupt travel plans on and after Christmas
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Chippenham Hospital
Rain returns Christmas Day and lasts into late Tuesday night.
Friday, December 22 - Weekend Outlook
Caesars Year Ender
Caesars Year Ender
South Boston Police Chief Fired
South Boston Police Chief Fired