The Hope Center spreads cheer and smiles at annual Christmas party

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday was in full swing as families gathered for a heartwarming celebration at The Hope Center.

The non-profit dedicated to brightening the season for children in the community. People united to create a magical day brimming with joy and laughter.

The kids engaged in various activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, meeting Santa Claus, and receiving gifts.

Director Darlene Lewis reflected on the heartwarming scene, saying, “When I see these children and I see how happy they are, I see them with their smiles and and they’re eating and they’re enjoying themselves that everything that we did all of the work that we worked on this with as a team...It’s worth it. It’s really worth it all,” said Director Darlene Lewis.

With the support of sponsors, The Hope Center provided presents for over 100 children.

Grandparent Susan Castrillo expressed her gratitude, sharing,“Some families don’t have a lot, you know, I don’t have a lot, I get what I can give into my grandkids. And this, this helps out a lot. And just gives them a little bit more underneath the tree.”

Organizers say it was about coming together as a community and fostering a spirit of generosity and love for the children.

