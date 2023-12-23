Roanoke County store closing after 40 years

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -A store that’s been in Roanoke County for 40 years is closing at the end of January.

Frances Kahn is a luxury women’s clothing store on Electric Road in Roanoke County. The store has been operating in this location since 1983.

WDBJ7 spoke with the stores’ owner, Rusty Lester, who said he should have found a better location years ago. The store is in a spot that used to house other retailers and had foot traffic, but it doesn’t anymore, according to Lester. Its windows and entrance also face in interior corridor meaning it’s hidden from the street view.

Frances Kahn is known for high-end luxury clothing, shoes and accessories that many women in the region have supported over the years.

Long time customers have been coming in expressing their sadness that the store is closing.

Lester’s two other Frances Kahn stores in Richmond and Virginia Beach will stay open.

A bit of history about Frances Kahn: The store owner’s maternal grandmother was Frances Kahn. The store first operated in Danville and Lynchburg before opening in Roanoke.

