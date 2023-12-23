Three kids give their birthday gifts to children in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In light of the season of giving, three children joined together at their recent birthday party to ask for donations instead of gifts.

The children dropped off 18 boxes of toys Friday morning at Carilion Children’s, where one of them is a patient.

The kids wanted to make sure patients spending Christmas in the hospital have something to open this year.

“Anytime kids do things for other kids it just makes you feel beautiful, just kind of the warm and fuzzy feeling.. the touching feeling in this season,” said Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce

“I think children are special.. obviously, I’m biased because I’m a pediatrician, but I think they are special. They come up with great ideas on their own and they do amazing things,” Pierce added.

Carilion Children’s is the only children’s hospital in the region and they accept donations year round.

