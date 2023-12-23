Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Three kids give their birthday gifts to children in need

By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In light of the season of giving, three children joined together at their recent birthday party to ask for donations instead of gifts.

The children dropped off 18 boxes of toys Friday morning at Carilion Children’s, where one of them is a patient.

The kids wanted to make sure patients spending Christmas in the hospital have something to open this year.

“Anytime kids do things for other kids it just makes you feel beautiful, just kind of the warm and fuzzy feeling.. the touching feeling in this season,” said Interim Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Christopher Pierce

“I think children are special.. obviously, I’m biased because I’m a pediatrician, but I think they are special. They come up with great ideas on their own and they do amazing things,” Pierce added.

Carilion Children’s is the only children’s hospital in the region and they accept donations year round.

Anyone interested in making a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
Kemonte Cooper took the stand on Thursday
Supermarket shooting suspect found guilty in two-day trial
Generic police lights
Man killed in Danville crash
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
First Alert: Soaking rain won’t disrupt Santa, but could disrupt travel plans on and after Christmas
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

ROCO Frances Kahn Closing
Roanoke County store closing after 40 years
ROCO Frances Kahn Closing
ROCO Frances Kahn Closing
Police were called to a reported shooting on Jahnke Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Chippenham Hospital
Holiday Travels
AAA predicts Holiday Travel expectations