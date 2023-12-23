Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire

POUND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal house fire.

Police said the fire started after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 8600 block of Clintwood Highway in Pound, Virginia.

Once the fire was put out, fire officials located a body inside the home, according to police.

The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Police said at this point the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.