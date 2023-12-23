Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire

Fatal fire generic
Fatal fire generic(MGN / Action News 5)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POUND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal house fire.

Police said the fire started after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 8600 block of Clintwood Highway in Pound, Virginia.

Once the fire was put out, fire officials located a body inside the home, according to police.

The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Police said at this point the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

