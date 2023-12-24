Local garden shop hands out free Christmas trees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Although Christmas is just hours away, some family members are celebrating without a tree.

On Christmas Eve, a local garden center gave away Christmas trees for free.

What is Christmas without a Christmas tree?

“We’re really grateful that we have such a supportive community and that the season has gone so well. For us, we just want to make sure everyone got a chance to celebrate too,” said Townside Garden co-owner Casey Jones.

That’s why, Townside Gardens opened its doors Christmas weekend to hand out free Christmas trees.

“We wanted to show some support back to those who don’t have a tree this year and could possibly benefit from it.” said landscape manager Berkeley Jones.

Casey Jones and Berkely Jones said it’s important for them to give back to a community that always supports them.

“We have customers that come in and bring us gifts, you know, food and whatnot. And it’s just a nice community thing to do, you know, just share the joy,” stated Berkely Jones.

This year they sold over 300 trees, which they consider pretty good for the small spot they are in.

Casey said many people have been grateful to receive a tree.

“no one ever wants to come ask you like, Hey, can I you know, get a discount on something, if that’s just something that’s uncomfortable. So this time of year, if we do have the access, you know, we’d love to put it out free for anyone that way you don’t have to have that conversation. You know, people can just come on out and take advantage and not feel like they’re a nuisance in any way, which is not something we would ever want.” said Casey Jones.

The Jones said this is just a small token of appreciate for the community’s support.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.