Lynchburg organization dedicates sign to honor families impacted by tragedy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is a time to celebrate with family, but for some there are loved ones missing at the table. On Saturday, a Lynchburg-based organization dedicated a sign to honor those who have lost someone to suicide or an overdose.

If you pass this colorful house on Madison Street in Lynchburg, you may not think much of it. If you look closely, you’ll notice the hundreds of names belonging to sons, daughters, parents and friends whose names will forever be etched into a four-letter word, love.

Madison House of the Arts Executive Director Christopher Townsend says, as a survivor of a suicide attempt, he was inspired to pursue this project when he was touring with the band Switchfoot, who played the song ‘Meant to Live’ almost every night.

“I saw the impact that song had on people. And that to me, I wanted to create a symbol that gave people hope,” Townsend describes.

“There is a need for people to be heard,” emphasizes Townsend. “If you come here to see it, they want people to reflect, to see...your life is beautiful...you’re meant to live.”

The Madison House of the Arts unveiled a new ‘Meant to Live’ love sign dedicated to reflecting on the lives lost to suicide and overdoses.

“I wanted our love sign to stand out more by giving people hope, not just being the symbol of like, hey, Virginia is for lovers, you know. So I wanted to say, hey, love is much broader,” Townsend explains.

While at a festival, Townsend noticed there were no safe spaces for those conquering sobriety. He took it upon himself to create a safe space at his tent and as more people began to gather together, heartfelt stories were shared and names slowly filled up the sign.

“The cool thing for me was there was a girl... probably eight or nine, and she wrote Kurt Cobain, but she misspelled his name. And that’s what stood out to me so much. But the fact that like, he’s been dead for 20 plus years, and the music crossed over. But she’s aware of how he died. And that meant something to her. And that’s on our sign,” Townsend adds.

If you’re celebrating sobriety or want to contribute to the sign, the community is welcome to paint a rock and place it in front of the garden.

“We want to create spaces where people can go to reflect, especially if they’re dealing with anxiety, or they’re dealing with deep depression, or they want to come to a place where we can give them the resources to go and get sober,” says Townsend.

