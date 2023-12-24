Lynchburg Police investigating racially charged flyers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating “racially charged literature” that was posted outside of Lynchburg homes Sunday morning.

According to police, officers received reports of the flyers at the 3800 and 3900 blocks of Peakland Place around 9:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone located in the neighborhood for security, doorbell, or video footage from Sunday, December 24th between the hours of midnight to 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davis at (43) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.