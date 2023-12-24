Birthdays
Roanoke firefighters responding to active blaze in Northwest

generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-Fire EMS crews are presently responding to a fire on the 300 block of Westside Blvd NW.

As of now, details about the extent of the fire or the cause remain limited. The public is strongly advised to steer clear of the immediate area for their safety and to facilitate the emergency services’ access and operations.

Further information regarding the incident will be relayed to the public as soon as it becomes available.

