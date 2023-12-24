Warm and dry Christmas Eve, but changes arrive Christmas Day

Trending 10-15 degrees above average Sunday

Showers begin west, then move east Monday afternoon and evening

FIRST ALERT: Below-normal temperatures arrive by the end of the week

CHRISTMAS EVE

Besides a few pockets of light rain this morning, most of Christmas Eve will stay dry. We’ll see periods of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. There are no weather-worries for travelers today.

You won’t need as many layers as you head outside because we have unseasonably warm highs in the forecast. We will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Travel Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

We are trending nearly 40 degrees warmer than Christmas Eve 2022.

Unseasonably warm Christmas Eve (WDBJ7 Weather)

CHIMNEY FORECAST:

Most of us will stay dry overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Santa shouldn’t have to worry about any weather delays as he delivers presents to Southwest Virginia!

Chimney Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

Lows tonight (WDBJ7 Weather)

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY)

Christmas morning should be dry for most areas; however, rain from an approaching storm will gradually push into far southwest Virginia. It will start in the west, then spread northward during the afternoon and evening. You’ll want to bring the umbrellas as you’re headed out for your holiday festivities.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most, which is a BIG difference from the cold Christmas we experienced last year. Unfortunately, we aren’t going to have snow on Christmas this year.

Christmas Comparison (WDBJ7 Weather)

Rain arrives Christmas Day and lasts all day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. (WDBJ7)

RAIN TIMING:

Models are hinting at a few light sprinkles could make their way into our area Christmas morning, but most will stay dry until the second half of the day. Here’s what we’re thinking as far as rain timing:

Areas along/west of the I-77 corridor: Rain starts pushing in late morning into early afternoon

New River Valley, Roanoke Valley & Southside: Through the afternoon

Highlands and Central Virginia: Late afternoon and early evening

Rain becomes widespread late Monday and into Tuesday morning

AMOUNTS:

We’re expecting anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain with this event. Most of it will fall on Tuesday.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Widespread rain continues for most all of Tuesday and may even be moderate to heavy at times Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .50″ to 2″ range. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible. We could still see some lingering showers into Wednesday morning but amounts and coverage will be much lower than on Tuesday.

Projected Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

Most of our area is under a MARGINAL risk for flooding Tuesday.

Marginal Flood Risk (WDBJ7 Weather)

We are still in need of rain as many Hometowns are still experiencing drought. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July!

REST OF THE WEEK

A slow-moving cold front will keep unsettled weather around through the end of the week. While we’re not expecting washout conditions, a few showers along with clouds are expected to be the primary weather condition through Friday.

We’ll have more to pass along on this part of the forecast as we get closer. It also appears to get much colder by the end of the week with highs in the 40s.

Chilly end to the year (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

