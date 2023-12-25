Birthdays
Feeding Southwest Virginia says the demand from their community partners has increased this holiday season

Feeding Southwest Virginia says they've had a busy holiday season... and the demand from their...
Feeding Southwest Virginia says they've had a busy holiday season... and the demand from their community partners has increased.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia says they received over 20,000 pounds of turkey from Kroger during their “Touch Down for Turkeys” event - which they distributed already.

They say a lot of food has been coming in and going out of the facility, but they have a big need to fill. They are asking for canned fruits and vegetables, dry beans, pasta, and rice. Eggs and other items that have increased in price due to inflation are a huge need.

“We definitely have our community members coming up and asking about those items and we do try to buy most wanted items, but it’s just very expensive right now for our members in the community and for us so we try to accommodate the needs but it is very difficult and it is very expensive and we’ve seen our need grow more and more, our feeding partners are asking for more and more food, ” explained Emily O’Neill, marketing and communications director for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

You can help by volunteering at the facility, or donating online as they say one dollar provides five meals.

