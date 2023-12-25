Birthdays
Firefighters help save Christmas for family whose house burned

Ferrum and Henry County firefighters collect gifts for family after house fire
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two fire departments got together to save Christmas for a family whose house was destroyed by fire four days before Christmas.

Ferrum Volunteer Fire was called to the house fire Thursday morning about 9:30 on Franklin Street, and said the family lost everything.

As the firefighters put it, “We as volunteers knew that we couldn’t let this mom and her 3 kids go thru Christmas without anything. Yes they’re ok but it’s Christmas right?”

Ferrum firefighters along with Henry Volunteer Fire gathered gifts and took fire trucks to where the family is staying to deliver the presents.

Ferrum Volunteer Fire said, “The kids were ecstatic and were very appreciative. We thank God they’re all ok and have faith he will get them thru another Christmas!”

House fire on Franklin Street in Ferrum... 12.21.23
