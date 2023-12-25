FIRST ALERT: Rain arrives for the second half of Christmas Day

Rain develops through Monday afternoon and evening

Staying unsettled through midweek

FIRST ALERT: Below-normal temperatures arrive by the end of the week

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for travel weather updates and alerts]

CHRISTMAS MORNING

Many of us will wake up Christmas morning with lows in the 30s and 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day, with the chance of a stray sprinkle before Noon. Steady rain won’t push into our region until the second half of the day.

Christmas Day - Hourly (WDBJ7 Weather)

Rain Timing (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT: RAIN MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

We gave you the First Alert about a strong coast-to-coast storm last week. Don’t forget an umbrella as you’re heading out to your holiday festivities.

Rain will arrive in our southwestern hometowns first, and then work north & east through the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will continue through Tuesday as well. It won’t rain the entire time, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella around.

The more widespread rain may arrive Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall is likely during this time.

Right now, forecast models show the bulk of the rain moving out before Wednesday afternoon.

Timing out the rain into Christmas week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Highs will be in the 50s to near 60º in most hometowns. It won’t be nearly as cold as last year.

A much milder Christmas Day expected this year. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TIMING:

Models are hinting at a few light sprinkles could make their way into our area Christmas morning, but most will stay dry until the second half of the day.

Here’s what we’re thinking as far as rain timing:

Areas along/west of the I-77 corridor: Rain starts pushing in early to mid-afternoon.

New River Valley, Roanoke Valley & Southside: From mid-afternoon through early evening.

Highlands and Central Virginia: Late afternoon into mid-evening.

Periods of rain likely through Tuesday. Widespread rain likely late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Rain could be heavy at times. Drive carefully if you’re traveling after the holiday.

Future View - GIF (WDBJ7 Weather)

AMOUNTS:

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1-2″ range. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible.

We’re expecting the highest amounts of rain to be in the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge. This region is also under a LOW risk for flooding. It’s possible that we could experience some isolated flash flooding in urban areas or on roadways.

Projected Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

We are still in need of rain as many Hometowns are still experiencing drought. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July!

December Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs for most of the week will be in the 50s, with lows in the 40s. We’re expecting some big changes by the end of the week.

A slow-moving front is expected to bring some mountain snow showers to higher elevation locations Friday. While we aren’t expecting any washout conditions, we can’t rule out a spotty shower here or there both Thursday and Friday.

Future View (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT: A very cold air mass from Canada will move south at the end of the week. We’re expecting highs to drop into the 30s and 40s, and lows to be in the 20s and 30s to end 2023.

Be prepared to dress warm on New Year’s Eve!

Chilly end to the year (WDBJ7 Weather)

10 Day Trend (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.