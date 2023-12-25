FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return Christmas Day

Rain develops through Monday afternoon and evening

Staying unsettled through midweek

FIRST ALERT: Below-normal temperatures arrive by the end of the week

MONDAY MORNING

Expect lows in the 30s and lower 40s under increasing clouds.

Tonight's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

Christmas morning should be dry for most, if not all, hometowns; however, rain from an approaching storm will gradually push into far southwest Virginia. Rain will arrive in our southwestern hometowns first, and then work north & east through the afternoon and evening hours.

Periods of rainfall are likely through Tuesday. It won’t rain the entire time, but it may be a good idea to keep the umbrella around. The more widespread rain may arrive Tuesday evening and last into early Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall is likely during this time.

Right now, forecast models show the bulk of the rain moving out before mid-morning Wednesday.

Timing out the rain into Christmas week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

You’ll want to bring the umbrellas as you’re headed out for your holiday festivities.

Highs will be in the 50s to near 60º in most hometowns. It won’t be nearly as cold as last year.

A much milder Christmas Day expected this year. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TIMING:

Models are hinting at a few light sprinkles could make their way into our area Christmas morning, but most will stay dry until the second half of the day.

Here’s what we’re thinking as far as rain timing:

Areas along/west of the I-77 corridor: Rain starts pushing in early to mid-afternoon.

New River Valley, Roanoke Valley & Southside: From mid-afternoon through early evening.

Highlands and Central Virginia: Late afternoon into mid-evening.

Periods of rain likely through Tuesday. Widespread rain likely late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

AMOUNTS:

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1-2″ range. Locally higher amounts are certainly possible.

Projected rainfall throughout the region. (WDBJ7 Weather)

We are still in need of rain as many Hometowns are still experiencing drought. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July!

REST OF THE WEEK

A slow-moving cold front will keep unsettled weather around through the end of the week. While we’re not expecting washout conditions, a few rain and snow showers along with clouds are expected to be the primary weather condition through Friday.

Future View | 3AM Friday (WDBJ7 Weather)

We’ll have more to pass along on this part of the forecast as we get closer. It also appears to get much colder by the end of the week with highs in the 40s.

Chilly end to the year (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

