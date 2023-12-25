Kitley has 23 & 17, sets ACC rebounding record as No. 15 Hokies pull away from Williams & Mary

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and 17 rebounds, setting the ACC career rebounding record, and No. 15 Virginia Tech found its shooting touch in the second half to pull away for a 76-43 win over William & Mary.

Kitley, who has 1,304 rebounds, moved past former Hokey Regan Magarity (2015-19). After the Hokies shot 28% in the first half, including 1 of 18 from 3-point range, they went 9 of 11 behind the arc and shot 56% in the second half. That turned a three-point halftime lead into a rout.

Bella Nascimento scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half to keep William & Mary close but the Tribe never found their shooting touch. They finished at 24% (14 of 59), 5 of 21 from long distance.

