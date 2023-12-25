Lynchburg neighbors concerned after receiving racially motivated flyers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg residents woke up Sunday morning ready to celebrate the holidays, instead they found flyers with hateful messages on their doorsteps.

More than a dozen neighbors on Cabell Street, and other parts of Lynchburg received flyers on their porches and cars early Sunday morning. The flyers contained disturbing images and racial sayings that included phrases such as “caution colored people.”

“I think this is a threat. I think this is harm. I think it’s real stupid,” said neighborhood resident Harry Patrick. “For today, just for that stuff to be going on and plus on Christmas Eve. Come to my house on Christmas Eve... on my porch at 2:45am. That’s crazy.”

Those who received the flyers are from different backgrounds including Jewish, Black, and white families. While disturbing, neighbors said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“They left nooses on peoples porches last year... this year it was letters,” said resident Deion Carter.“People take that very threatening. That’s a very threatening gesture to people especially if no one knows who it is.”

The community says they all feel like this is something that shouldn’t be happening, especially during the holidays.

Lynchburg Police are still investigating who may have placed the flyers on people’s property. If you have any video footage or information about this incident please save it and contact Detective Davis at (434)-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900.

