Rescue Mission Ministries hosts 75th annual Christmas dinner for community members in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As most folks are gathering with their families today for Christmas, lots of people in our hometowns decided to give back to our community.

This is Rescue Mission Ministries 75th year making sure our community had smiles and full bellies for the holidays and over 100 volunteers got to work this morning to make sure that happened again this year.

With the help of a variety of sources, from churches, individuals and families, Kroger and many others, Rescue Mission Ministries, along with a plethora of volunteers were able to feed our communities this Christmas.

“We’ve been preparing literally for weeks. Planning the menu, getting the food all in place, asking for Christmas cookies, everyone’s dived in to make this possible,” said Lee Clark, the CEO of Rescue Mission Ministries. Clark says they’re expecting to serve around 400 people, whether they come to eat inside the dining room, or take a to-go meal from their curbside system.

“As the volunteers gathered this morning we prayed together, we prayed together over this day, over the rescue mission, that everyone would feel sense of blessing and welcome as they come through these doors.”

Susan Morgan, a volunteer, says she got in a little after 4 A.M. and went straight to the kitchen to start preparing the big meal.

“Busy very busy, I think I’ve walked a couple thousand steps already,” said Morgan. She says this is her third Christmas volunteering and she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I love it, when im not here I really miss it, the lord has done so much for me that I have to bless someone else. And this is a way of doing that. I could stay home but then I wouldn’t be doing what I need to do, we’re called to be his hands and feet and that’s what I need to be today,” explained Morgan.

The rescue mission says they never close and want to invite people who have the time to come help them out. You can find volunteer information here.

