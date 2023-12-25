Birthdays
VIDEO: Investigation continues into “racially charged” flyers left at Lynchburg homes

Doorbell video of someone leaving something at a Lynchburg home (courtesy Harry and Karen Patrick)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has been given doorbell camera video from Lynchburg residents who received a flyer containing what police say is “racially charged literature.”

WARNING: The below images may be upsetting to some viewers.

Flyers were dropped on porches and cars in the 3800 and 3900 blocks of Peakland Place December 24 between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. The video we were given was recorded during that time frame. It shows a masked person leave something at a home.

Police have not identified anyone believed to be involved in the case.

Anyone with video or other information that might lead to whomever is responsible is asked to contact Detective Davis at (43) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Flyer containing "racially charged literature" dropped at homes in Lynchburg
Flyer containing "racially charged literature" dropped at homes in Lynchburg(Harry and Karen Patrick)

