Virginia State Police in search of endangered Spotsylvania man

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for an endangered Spotsylvania man.

Jesse Lee Barnes, 61, is described as a black man with brown eyes and balding hair, 5′10″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds. Police say he is possibly wearing a gold wedding band on his left finger, a green and black shirt, black pants, black loafers, and a black jacket.

Police say Barnes was last reported seen Sunday at 4 p.m. at his home on Emmitts Road as he planned to go to a relatives house in Gainsville, Virginia. According to relatives, he never arrived.

According to police, he drives a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia tags: TPR-9406.

Police say Barnes suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Barnes whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

