WDBJ7 Exclusive: Hip Hop Santa’s Festive Ride in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the midst of the holiday season, a unique figure brings a different kind of festive joy to Roanoke’s neighborhoods.

For the 18th year, Father Christmas traded his sleigh for a motorcycle and cruised around Roanoke as Hip Hop Santa, embodying the spirit of giving and community.

“Hip Hop Santa is a regular individual who follows my mother’s advice to ‘help whoever you can with whatever you have,’” shared Melvin Ward.

The day’s mission is simple—giving back to those in need.

“These goods come from the community; everyone donates to make this happen as we traverse different neighborhoods,” Ward explained.

Hip Hop Santa’s journey commences at North Roanoke Assisted Living, where elders eagerly anticipate his arrival each year, relishing the simple joy of seeing Santa.

“I like Santa Claus coming through here on his motorbike,” said Senior Carolyn Willis. “I kept screaming, ‘Where’s my present?’”

“It uplifts me, giving me hope, and seeing the goodness of the year and the happy people,” said Senior Resident Novella Wilson.

Simple gestures, such as waves and warm wishes, fill their hearts with joy.

“People honk at me, saying Merry Christmas,” responded Senior Resident Mr. Bell when asked about his favorite part.

Next on the itinerary is the Rescue Mission, where Hip Hop Santa and his elves distribute gifts and essentials, touching hearts like Sharon Garver’s. “It warms my heart. It’s great. And knowing it’s a biker club doing this means even more—they care enough to do all this for us,” she shared.

The tour doesn’t conclude there. They navigate public housing areas, sharing smiles, music, and presents until their truck is empty.

“We’re a little different,” added Ward. “We’re bringing cheer directly into the neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and hoping for this to expand.”

The reactions vary—happiness, excitement, and surprise.

“I want to thank Hip Hop Santa for helping families in need this Christmas,” expressed Mother Taheerah Hodge.

From honking horns to heartfelt gratitude, the impact of Hip Hop Santa’s visit resonates through the Star City. People hope this heartwarming tradition continues for years to come.

“Santa, I wish you could do this every year,” expressed Wilson.

This heartwarming initiative epitomizes the true spirit of the season—a shining example of kindness, unity, and community effort.

