“The Color Purple” wins Christmas Day box office

(TMX) - “The Color Purple” won the domestic Christmas box office with an opening of $18.1 million on Monday, helping Warner Bros. claim the top three films of the long weekend along with “Aquaman 2″ and “Wonka.”

James Wan’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” took in just $10.6 million on Monday, but topped the long weekend with a four-day total of $38.3 million. “Wonka,” which opened the weekend before, still came in a No. 2 over the four-day holiday weekend with $28.4 million, reaching a cumulative domestic total of $85.9 million.

“The Color Purple,” produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, beat expectations to become the second biggest Christmas Day opening, after 2009′s “Sherlock Holmes” ($24.6 million), which was also from Warner Bros.

Other Christmas Day openings included George Clooney-directed “The Boys in the Boat,” which raked in a better-than-expected $5.7 million, and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” which brought in $2.9 million.

Behind the Warner Bros. trifecta at the top of the four-day holiday chart, the animated family film “Migration” came in at No. 4 with $17.5 million and the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, came in fifth with $8 million. “The Iron Claw” came in at No. 6 with a better-than-expected $6.8 million.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.